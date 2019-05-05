'Karma awaits you', Rahul hits back at PM over Bhrashtachari No. 1’ remark at Rajiv Gandhi

New Delhi, May 05: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit back at Narendra Modi over his 'Bhrashtachari No 1' jibe at his father and later former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul asserted that PM Modi is projecting his inner beliefs about himself onto his father.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul tweeted,''Modi Ji, The battle is over. Your Karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug.''

Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior party leader P Chidambaram also condemned the Prime Minister's statement.

On Saturday, while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, Modi had accused the Congress of harping on the acquisition of Rafale aircraft only to tarnish his image. Taking a swipe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Modi had said, "Your father was termed 'Mr Clean' by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'Bhrashtachari No. 1 (corrupt number 1)'."

The prime minister was referring to the Bofors scam in which Rajiv Gandhi was accused of receiving kickbacks from Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors.

The scandal swirled around allegations that Swedish defence manufacturer Bofors paid huge kickbacks to Rajiv Gandhi and others for the sale of its artillery gun to India. However, the High Court said there was no evidence that Rajiv Gandhi had accepted bribes.

Rajiv Gandhi - UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's husband and Rahul Gandhi's father - was assassinated in 1991.