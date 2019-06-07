  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kargil war veteran, detained after being declared 'foreigner', granted bail

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 07: Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to Ex-Army officer Mohammed Sanaullah, who was sent to a detention camp after a Foreigner Tribunal declared him a non-citizen.

    Notices have also been issued to the Election Commission, National Register of Citizens (NRC) authorities and the investigation officer of the Assam Border Police Chandramal Das.

    Kargil war veteran, detained after being declared foreigner, granted bail

    Sanaullah, who had won a president's medal, was declared a "foreigner" by the Foreigners Tribunal, Kamrup, following a case registered in 2008 after his name was listed as a "D" (doubtful) voter.

    Will bring NRC in West Bengal, throw out infiltrators, says Amit Shah

    After the verdict of the tribunal, Sanaullah, a resident of Kolohikash village in Kamrup district was lodged in a detention camp in Goalpara.

    Sanaullah's lawyer Aman Wadud said when the Foreigners Tribunal heard the case, the retired Army personnel was deployed in Manipur and had not given any statement in court.

    The Kargil war veteran's family members have decided to file a case in the Gauhati High Court against the Assam Border Police and Das for allegedly conspiring to declare Sanaullah a "foreigner".

    More BAIL News

    Read more about:

    bail national register of citizens tribunal

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 17:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue