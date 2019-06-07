Kargil war veteran, detained after being declared 'foreigner', granted bail

New Delhi, June 07: Gauhati High Court on Friday granted bail to Ex-Army officer Mohammed Sanaullah, who was sent to a detention camp after a Foreigner Tribunal declared him a non-citizen.

Notices have also been issued to the Election Commission, National Register of Citizens (NRC) authorities and the investigation officer of the Assam Border Police Chandramal Das.

Sanaullah, who had won a president's medal, was declared a "foreigner" by the Foreigners Tribunal, Kamrup, following a case registered in 2008 after his name was listed as a "D" (doubtful) voter.

After the verdict of the tribunal, Sanaullah, a resident of Kolohikash village in Kamrup district was lodged in a detention camp in Goalpara.

Sanaullah's lawyer Aman Wadud said when the Foreigners Tribunal heard the case, the retired Army personnel was deployed in Manipur and had not given any statement in court.

The Kargil war veteran's family members have decided to file a case in the Gauhati High Court against the Assam Border Police and Das for allegedly conspiring to declare Sanaullah a "foreigner".