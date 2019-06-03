  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kargil war veteran declared foreigner: Witnesses lodge FIR against inquiry officer

    By
    |

    Rangia, June 03: In a major twist to Mohammad Sanaullah, the former soldier from Assam who has been declared a foreigner, the three men who were named as witnesses in the case have claimed no investigation has been done in the case.

    Former soldier Mohammad Sanaullah
    Former soldier Mohammad Sanaullah

    A complaint has been filed against retired sub-inspector Chandramal Das of the Assam Border Police at the Boko police station by three persons, whose names appeared as witnesses in Sanaullah's statement.

    Soldier who fought Kargil war declared foreigner, detained

    Mohammad Kuran Ali, Suwahan Ali and Ajmal Ali alleged in the FIRs that Das, who was investigating Sanaullah's case, did not call them for giving any statement or sign on any document as witnesses, Officer in-charge of the Boko police station Jogen Barman told PTI.

    The three also claimed that they came to know that they were made witnesses to Sanaullah's statement from the social media, he said. The police had registered three cases against Das under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Barman said.

    The three persons, in their complaints, also said Sanaullah was a genuine Indian citizen and was being "harassed by the Assam Border Police, which has conspired to declare him a doubtful voter".

    Sanaullah's lawyer Aman Wadud said when the Foreigners Tribunal heard the case, the retired Army personnel was deployed in Manipur and had not given any statement in court.

    The Kargil war veteran's family members have decided to file a case in the Gauhati High Court against the Assam Border Police and Das for allegedly conspiring to declare Sanaullah a "foreigner".

    Sanaullah, who had won a president's medal, was declared a "foreigner" by the Foreigners Tribunal, Kamrup, following a case registered in 2008 after his name was listed as a "D" (doubtful) voter.

    After the verdict of the tribunal, Sanaullah, a resident of Kolohikash village in Kamrup district, was lodged in a detention camp in Goalpara.

    More KARGIL News

    Read more about:

    kargil foreigner

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue