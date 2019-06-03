Kargil war veteran declared foreigner: Witnesses lodge FIR against inquiry officer

Rangia, June 03: In a major twist to Mohammad Sanaullah, the former soldier from Assam who has been declared a foreigner, the three men who were named as witness in the case have claimed no investigation has been done in the case.

A complaint has been filed against retired sub-inspector Chandramal Das of the Assam Border Police at the Boko police station by three persons, whose names appeared as witnesses in Sanaullah's statement.

Mohammad Kuran Ali, Suwahan Ali and Ajmal Ali alleged in the FIRs that Das, who was investigating Sanaullah's case, did not call them for giving any statement or sign on any document as witnesses, Officer in-charge of the Boko police station Jogen Barman told PTI.

The three also claimed that they came to know that they were made witnesses to Sanaullah's statement from the social media, he said. The police had registered three cases against Das under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Barman said.

The three persons, in their complaints, also said Sanaullah was a genuine Indian citizen and was being "harassed by the Assam Border Police, which has conspired to declare him a doubtful voter".

Sanaullah's lawyer Aman Wadud said when the Foreigners Tribunal heard the case, the retired Army personnel was deployed in Manipur and had not given any statement in court.

The Kargil war veteran's family members have decided to file a case in the Gauhati High Court against the Assam Border Police and Das for allegedly conspiring to declare Sanaullah a "foreigner".

Sanaullah, who had won a president's medal, was declared a "foreigner" by the Foreigners Tribunal, Kamrup, following a case registered in 2008 after his name was listed as a "D" (doubtful) voter.

After the verdict of the tribunal, Sanaullah, a resident of Kolohikash village in Kamrup district, was lodged in a detention camp in Goalpara.