Kargil Vijay Diwas: You will get a bloodier nose next time, Army Chief warns Pakistan

Dras, July 26: In a warning to Pakistan on the 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on sked the neighbouring country to refrain from carrying out "misadventures" like it did in 1999 in Kargil and said that if the neighbouring country attempts on doing anything like that in future, they will face even worse consequences.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat paid tribute at the war memorial in Dras, where in his message to Pakistan, he said, "Don't do it. Misadventures are normally not repeated. You'll get a bloodier nose next time."

"It was a big misadventure undertaken by the Pakistan army in 1999. They did not appreciate the will and the intent of the Indian political establishment and the Indian armed forces that we will never allow them to succeed, General Rawat said as he addressed the media a day ahead of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Referring to the advantageous position Pakistani infiltrators occupied during the Kargil war, General Rawat had said, "No matter what heights they capture the Indian army will always get back to them and recapture those heights. This was evident during the Kargil war in 1999."

He also said that the proxy war situation is expected to remain but to tackle that, the force needs to empower every jawan with better surveillance devices. "Proxy war is here to stay... And for that, we need to empower every soldier by providing them surveillance devices, tighten noose against overground workers (OGWs) and provide protective armour to protect the soldiers from bullets and explosives."

On the 20 years of the Kargil war, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said he wanted to assure the country that any task given to defence services will always be accomplished no matter how difficult it is. Our soldiers will continue to man and guard our borders, General Bipin Rawat said.

General Rawat added that the Army is actively looking to modernise its inventory. "We are looking at modernising our inventory. Our focus is on artillery weapon systems... By 2020, we will get the Howitzers and K-9 Vajra is being manufactured in the country now... Along with that, two Bofors-like guns are also being manufactured locally."