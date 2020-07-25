Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Indian Army recollects what happened in Kargil on this day

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 25: Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day that makes every citizen in India proud. The country celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26. It was on this day, 21 years ago, Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil that were occupied by Pakistani infiltrators.

In a post, the Indian Army told the country what happened a day before the 'Operation Vijay' achieved the historic success.

India records nearly 49,000 coronavirus cases, 757 fatalities in last 24 hours

In a tweet, the army said, "The Indian Army launched a daring attack at Zulu Top in Muskoh Valley. Undaunted courage and unflinching determination of our troops led to successful capture of the objective."

25 July 1999



‘Operation Vijay’#IndianArmy launched a daring attack at Zulu Top in #Muskohvalley. Undaunted #courage and unflinching #determination of our troops led to successful capture of the objective.#21YearsOfKargil pic.twitter.com/74o8KRgBQm — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 25, 2020

Also, the Indian Army remembered the Kargil War heroes who gave their lives for the country. "Operation Vijay is a saga of courage, valour and sacrifice of brave soldiers of the Indian Army. 26 July will be remembered for the determination and daring leadership and raw courage of our soldiers." the army said.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for Coronavirus | Oneindia News

In the history of independent India, the Kargil War will be remembered as the fiercest and the most valiant operations conducted by the Indian Army. As many as 527 Indian soldiers gave their lives in the Kargil War.

The home made mask may need at least two layers to fight COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Government of India has announced a national level quiz competition to celebrate the historic day.

"India is celebrating 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 July 2020 to commemorate the contribution of our warriors. To inculcate patriotism among students the Government of India is organising a national level quiz," says the MyGov website where students can participate in the quiz.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted about the competition and said, "Students, how much do you know about the Kargil war? On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, we bring you a national level quiz competition to commemorate the contribution of our warriors."

The quiz competition will conclude on July 27, 2020. Students who are willing to take part in the online quiz competition, can participate in the through the MyGov website. Students will need to register first in order to participate in the quiz.