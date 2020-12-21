Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl

A touching deed of an auto driver who took care of an abandoned baby girl for 18 days

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Dec 21: Actor couple Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu on Monday welcomed their third child, a baby girl. Bohra and Sidhu, also a radio personality, were already parents to twin daughters, Raya Bella and Vienna (four). Bohra took to Instagram and posted a video, where he's holding the newborn, surrounded by their elder children.

"I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going through my veins. I can't help but believe that I'm a father of three girls. Yahooooo!" the former "Bigg Boss" contestant wrote. Referring to his daughters as three goddesses, Bohra said life could not get "better than this".

"Imagine ruling the world with these three queens in my life. Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, because they are my teen deviyaan (goddesses) - My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati," he said.

Bohra quipped he could now be called Charlie because he has three angels, in a reference to the blockbuster Hollywood film franchise "Charlie's Angels".

"My Alpha, Chi and Omega," he added. The actor, who has worked on shows like "Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?", "Qubool Hai " and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", married Sidhu in 2006.