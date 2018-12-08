Home News India Kapil Sibal backs Robert Vadra, says ‘government is falsely accusing him'

Kapil Sibal backs Robert Vadra, says ‘government is falsely accusing him'

New Delhi, Dec 8: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi over the recent raids conducted on Robert Vadra and associates.

Addressing a press conference Sibal said people in power especially PM is thinking that the exit polls would be proved right and therefore they are scared.

"The people in power especially PM is thinking that the exit polls are right and are scared. People in opposition are being targetted by sending IT, ED. I want to ask Modi Ji rather blame him why such things are happening in his rule, he said.

"Never in the history of India have I heard that if there's no FIR against someone, no complain from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED); you just walk into people's houses without identifying yourself, or carry a warrant. People are getting arrested without a warrant," he added.

"People are being harassed, held practically under arrest in their houses, raided without any notice. Is this the kind of change Modiji advocated for in 2014 elections," Sibal asked.

"The government is falsely implicating. Is this the change Modi wanted? The BJP is panicking after exit polls. This is being done by the Prime Minister of India and who is he to send anyone to jail?"

Sibal further defended Vadra and accused ED of being illicit saying, "There is no FIR against Robert Vadra. Officers just come and without any intimation start raiding. Does ED investigate without any law?"

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate conducted a raid at the residence of Congress worker Jagdish Sharma.

Sharma, who is believed to be a close aide of businessman Robert Vadra, has also been taken to the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning.

On Friday, the ED conducted raids at the premises of some close associates of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for allegedly receiving money from defence suppliers, according to sources in the investigating agency. The raids were conducted at three places in Delhi and Bengaluru.