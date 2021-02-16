Kapil Mishra inciting Hindus against Muslims: Digvijaya Singh

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 16: BJP leader Kapil Mishra and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh got engaged in a war of words on Twitter over the issue of the 'toolkit case on Tuesday, in which climate activist Disha Ravi has been arrested and nonbailable warrants have been issued against Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and Beed engineer Shantanu Muluk.

Singh accused Mishra of instigating communal hatred among Hindus against Muslims Sikhs and Christians and Delhi Police remaining silence on the issue. The Congress leader also asked Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to look into "Hindu Ecosystem Tool Kit".

Responding to Singh, Mishra accused him of claiming that 26/11 Mumbai attacks was a conspiracy of RSS. Mishra said that the Congress leader was attacking him as he stood with the family of Rinku Sharma, who was stabbed to death by a group of youth in Delhi's Mongolpuri on February 10.

On February 15, the Delhi Police addressed a press conference and accused Disha, Nikita and Shantanu Muluk of creating a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation. The police alleged that the 'toolkit' was created after a Nikita and Shantanu attended a Zoom meeting organised by pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation.

Addressing the media, Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Prem Nath aid that the meeting decided the modalities to create the toolkit titled "Global Farmer Strike" and "Global Day of Action, 26 January".

Meanwhile, Mishra's reference to Sharma comes two days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal leaders attended the condolence meeting of the deceased.