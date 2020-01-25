  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kapil Mishra faces 48-hour campaigning ban for India vs Pak tweet

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 25: The Election Commission on Saturday imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP candidate from Delhi's Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra following his controversial tweets, poll panel officials said.

    The ban order, signed by the Chef Election Commissioner and two fellow Election Commissioners, would come into force from 5 PM on Saturday, they said.

    File photo of Kapil Mishra
    File photo of Kapil Mishra

    While Twitter had taken down one of his controversial tweets on Friday following directions of the EC, an FIR was lodged against him under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act dealing with creating enmity among classes.

    India vs Pak tweet case: Poll authorities lodge FIR against BJP candidate Mishra

    Delhi goes to poll on February 8.

    More KAPIL MISHRA News

    Read more about:

    kapil mishra ban campaigning election commission

    Story first published: Saturday, January 25, 2020, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X