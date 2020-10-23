Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty surgery

Will surely go to Pakistan if I get the invite: Kapil Dev

New Delhi, Oct 23: Cricket legend Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack and is said to be undergoing angioplasty surgery at a hospital in New Delhi.

The former pacer and World Cup-winning captain had emerged as a top trend on social media a few months ago for flaunting his new look.

The 61-year-old legendary cricketer was also dealing with diabetes-related health issues.

Kapil's finest moment in the Indian jersey came when he led the team to a historic World Cup title at the iconic Lord's in 1983.

Kapil Dev has played 131 Tests for India and made 5248 runs at 31.1 with 8 hundreds and 27 fifties. Kapil hitting Eddie Hemmings for four sixes in a row at Lord's to avoid follow-on in the 1991 Test is still an enduring memory.

The cricket legend has taken 434 Test wickets. Kapil has played 225 ODIs for India and made 3783 runs at 23.79 with a hundred and 14 half-centuries. His lone hundred in ODIs came against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup, a swashbuckling unbeaten 175 at Tunbridge Wells, England. He has also captured 253 ODIs wickets, that includes a hat-trick in ODIs.

After retirement, Kapil became India coach in 1999 for a brief period but the stint was unsavoury and he was also member of the selection panel.