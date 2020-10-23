Will surely go to Pakistan if I get the invite: Kapil Dev

Yet to get formal invite for Imran Khan’s swearing in says Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty surgery

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 23: Cricket legend Kapil Dev has suffered a heart attack and is said to be undergoing angioplasty surgery at a hospital in New Delhi.

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty surgery at Delhi hospital | Oneindia News

"He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife (Romi). He was feeling uneasy yesterday. He is undergoing check-ups at a hospital as we speak," Malhotra, also a former Test player, said.

Unverified reports stated that the 1983 World Cup winner had undergone an angioplasty after suffering a heart attack.

The 61-year-old legendary cricketer was also dealing with diabetes-related health issues.

The former pacer and World Cup-winning captain had emerged as a top trend on social media a few months ago for flaunting his new look.

The legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media. "Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always," India batsman Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

"To those who have called to inquire your prayers and wishes are conveyed to the family and received with gratitude. Good health and strength kaps," read a tweet from Kapil's former teammate Madan Lal.

Kapil's finest moment in the Indian jersey came when he led the team to a historic World Cup title at the iconic Lord's in 1983.

Kapil Dev has played 131 Tests for India and made 5248 runs at 31.1 with 8 hundreds and 27 fifties. Kapil hitting Eddie Hemmings for four sixes in a row at Lord's to avoid follow-on in the 1991 Test is still an enduring memory.

The cricket legend has taken 434 Test wickets. Kapil has played 225 ODIs for India and made 3,783 runs at 23.79 with a hundred and 14 half-centuries. His lone hundred in ODIs came against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup, a swashbuckling unbeaten 175 at Tunbridge Wells, England. He has also captured 253 ODIs wickets, that includes a hat-trick in ODIs.

After retirement, Kapil became India coach in 1999 for a brief period but the stint was unsavoury and he was also member of the selection panel.