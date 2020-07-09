Kanpur firing: Vikas Dubey arrested in MP's Ujjain

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 09: Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused of the Kanpur firing that killed eight policemen last week, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh after a nearly week-long chase involving the police across three states.

History-sheeter Vikas Dubey has been arrested in Ujjain's Mahakal Temple after two of his aides were killed in separate encounters in UP on the same day. His closest aide, Aman Dubey, was killed yesterday.

According to the report initially, the man who was caught claimed to be Vikas Dubey. MP police has now confirmed that the man is indeed the fugitive gangster.

A massive hunt was launched and the bounty on him was raised to Rs 5 lakh as the gangster escaped after Friday's massacre.

On July 3, teams from three police stations had gone to Bithoor's Dikru village in Chaubepur police station area in search of Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal and history-sheeter, who has 60 cases registered against him.

A raid was planned at his village after he was accused in a fresh attempt to murder case.

Police conducted raids on the basis of a villager, Rahul Tiwari's FIR in Bikru village.

The resident of Bikru village, where he keeps a private army, Vikas Dubey has a long history of crimes against him that even includes several murders.

Dubey was spotted in Faridabad, but managed to escape from the dragnet of the Haryana Police on Tuesday.

According to Faridabad police statement, Dubey was hiding in the house of his there and escaped a few hours before the raid on Tuesday night.

Dubey hid for two days in the house of his friend in Shivli in Kanpur, 75 km from his village, before reaching Faridabad.