Kanpur firing: Police says Vikas Dubey operated like 'Maoists' in the state

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kanpur, July 06: Vikas Dubey laid a trap for the police team in Kanpur, operated like Maoists, a senior police officer said after huge cache of arms and ammunition and weapons were recovered from his house.

Speaking to reporters, BK Srivastava, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Rural said, "A huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from the residence of Vikas Dubey, during search. Some of the weapons recovered are licensed under names of people associated with him, but they were used by Vikas. This is similar to how naxals operate."

According to police reports, a bunker, two kg of explosives, six country-made pistols, 25 live rounds and shrapnels were found in Dubey's house when it was demolished by the officials.

Srivastava further said that heavy explosives were kept there and could be so powerful that it would blow up the whole house. He also said that Dubey had about 12 licensed weapons in his family.

Kanpur inspector general (IG) Mohit Agarwal said that the bunker that the criminal gangster built was stocked with items on which he and his men could have survived for days in case of a prolonged siege.

However, the police are on a look for Dubey, who they believe slipped out of Uttar Pradesh before the state's borders were sealed.

Dubey has been accused in the case in which eight policemen, part of a team which had gone to arrest him, were killed after being attacked by his men.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs one crore each ex-gratia for the families of the policemen who were killed in the Bikru village encounter.