  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Kanpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kanpur firing: On suspicion of tipping off Vikas Dubey, UP Police suspends Vinay Tiwari

    By
    |

    Kanpur, July 04: Days after eight police personnel in Kanpur were shot down by the criminals, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday suspended station Officer at Chaubepur Police station Vinay Tiwari on suspicion of tipping off the gangster, Vikas Dubey about the police raid.

    Kanpur firing

    Speaking to reporters, Inspector-General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said, "Vinay Tiwari has been suspended from the duty over suspicion on tipping off the gangster."

    Kanpur firing: Leaders from Opposition parties slam Uttar Pradesh govt

    On Friday, Tiwari was interrogated by the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police about his relations with the notorious gangster.

    Meanwhile, the Kanpur authorities razed Vikas Dubey's house in Bithoor's Dikru village on Saturday. Also, cash reward of Rs 50,000 has also been announced for providing information about Dubey.

    Who is Vikas Dubey, the criminal behind the Kanpur firing that killed 8 policemen

    According to reports, at the time of the raid (July 3), Tiwari was said to be lagging behind the team, thus raising suspicion.

    The notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey is been carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He has also been a former member of the district panchayat and has at least 53 cases of murder attempts against him.

    More KANPUR News

    Read more about:

    kanpur death firing

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue