Kanpur firing: Officer claims no record of DSP writing letter on 'links between gangster'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kanpur, July 07: The Police on Tuesday said there was no record of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra having written a letter weeks before his death alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur station officer and gangster Vikas Dubey.

The alleged letter, which surfaced on social media on Monday, claimed that station officer Vinay Tiwari had got a serious charge against Dubey dropped. However, the letter carried no serial number or date.

Bilhaur Circle Officer Devendra Mishra was among the eight policemen killed in an ambush by the gangster's henchmen at Bikru village near Kanpur early Friday morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said that there was no record of the letter in which Mishra was supposed to have made the serious allegations against Tiwari. The SSP said records at the offices of CO Bilhaur and SP rural were checked, but no such letter was found.

He further said that all office records were thoroughly checked in the confidential section of his own office, including police office and SSP camp office, but there was no entry of any letter.

"I also questioned the clerks who deal with the section, but they denied having any information regarding the letter," SSP asserted. The SSP, however, claimed that the matter is under investigation and efforts are on to probe the charges.

The police suspect that Tiwari may have tipped off Dubey that a police team was on its way to arrest him. According to the purported letter circulating on social media, Mishra had written that Dubey was booked on charges of rioting, extortion and criminal intimidation in a case.

"Showing sympathy to such a notorious criminal in such a way by the station officer and not taking any action brings the integrity of Vinay Tiwari into question," it said.

It mentioned that it also came to light from other sources that Tiwari used to visit Dubey frequently. Mishra's alleged letter to the SSP said that if the station officer does not change his style of working, then a serious incident could occur.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday started house searches in Bikru villages in which they seized several documents related to Dubey, a senior police official said.