    Kanpur firing: Following an encounter, police arrest gangster Vikas Dubey's aide, Shyamu Bajpai

    Kanpur, July 08: Shyamu Bajpai, another gang member of gangster Vikas Dubey, was on Wednesday arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Chaubeypur after the gangster's close aide Amar Dubey was shot dead. According to the officials, Bajpai, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on him, was shot in the leg.

    According to police reports, Dubey is involved in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur and has been on the run since the incident took place.

    Kanpur firing: Officer claims no record of DSP writing letter on 'links between gangster'

    Speaking to reporters, UP Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said, "The aide Amar Dubey was co-accused in the Kanpur incident and was killed on Wednesday morning."

    On Tuesday, the Police said there was no record of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra having written a letter weeks before his death alleging links between the now suspended Chaubeypur station officer and gangster Vikas Dubey.

    Kanpur encounter: Reward for arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 2.5 lakh

    The alleged letter, which surfaced on social media on Monday, claimed that station officer Vinay Tiwari had got a serious charge against Dubey dropped. However, the letter carried no serial number or date.

      Bilhaur Circle Officer Devendra Mishra was among the eight policemen killed in an ambush by the gangster's henchmen at Bikru village near Kanpur early Friday morning.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 11:01 [IST]
