    Kanpur encounter: Reward on gangster Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 5 lakh

    Lucknow, July 08: The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey, involved in gunning down eight police personnel, from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

    "Cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. It would be given to those providing information about him," Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

    Dubey is the main accused in the ambush in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur in which eight policemen were killed on July 3.

    Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force killed an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey who was involved in an ambush in Kanpur last week in which eight policemen died, a senior official said.

    Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district, Special Task Force IG Amitabh Yash said.

    Eight policemen were ambushed in Chaubeypur police station area when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

    Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal who carries a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, is still absconding.

    "We are trying to nab him and our teams are on the job," a police official said

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 12:57 [IST]
