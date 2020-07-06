Kanpur encounter: Reward for arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey increased to Rs 2.5 lakh

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, July 06: The reward for the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh, a senior police official said on Monday.

"The cash reward for the arrest of Vikas Dubey has been increased to Rs 2.50 lakh by UP Director General of Police H C Awasthy," Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar told PTI. Inspector General Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal had on Sunday said that the reward for the arrest of Dubey was increased to Rs 1 lakh.