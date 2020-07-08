Kanpur Ambush: 2 Cops arrested for tipping off gangster Vikas Dubey

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, July 08: Uttar Pradesh Police on Wedneday arrested Station Officer of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari and sub inspector K K Sharma on Wednesday for allegedly tipping off the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey who is accused of masterminding the massacre of eight policemen last week.

They have also been arrested on charges of fleeing the encounter site and putting the lives of other policemen in danger, Senior Superintendent of Police (Kanpur) Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said.

Both the suspended sub-inspectors were detained for questioning and later arrested, he said. A separate FIR has been registered at the Chaubeypur police station against Tiwari and Sharma for allegedly fleeing the encounter site, a police spokesperson said.

Both the SIs allegedly tipped off Dubey, a dreaded gangster, about the impending police raid, he added. Tiwari is said to have been grilled by sleuths from the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).

The Uttar Pradesh police were also tipped off about Dubey's possible presence in Faridabad near Delhi. CCTV footage showed a man who could be the gangster at a hotel there. The man did not check in when the a staff member insisted on an ID card with a clear photo.

The state's Special TaskForce (STF) detained Dubey's brother-in-law in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district on Wednesday.

On Monday, the relative's son was detained. Two policemen, an inspector and a constable, were also injured Wednesday morning in a firefight in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, in which the gangster's alleged accomplice died.

Amar Dubey is the third member of the Vikas Dubey gang to be killed in an encounter with police after the ambush in Bikru village near Kanpur early Friday morning.

So far, Dubey's 10 alleged accomplices have been arrested, including the six in the two separate encounters on Tuesday night.

Three of them were nabbed after an exchange of fire in Kanpur's Chaubeypur area, under which Dubey's Bikru village falls.

Shyamji Bajpai, also known as Shyamu, was shot in the leg, ADG Prashant Kumar said. Sanjiv Dubey and Jahan Yadav were nabbed with him.

Shyamu carried a reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest. In Haryana's Faridabad, the local crime branch arrested three men - Ankur, his father Shravan and Kartikey alias Prabhat.

Police were tipped off that Vikas Dubey was hiding in a house in Faridabad's Kheri Pul area. They said they were fired at when they reached there around midnight.

Four weapons, including two 9 mm pistols belonging to police, and 44 live cartridges were seized in Faridabad, Kumar said. The Uttar Pradesh government has increased the reward on Vikas Dubey from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The FIR lodged by police after the Bikru ambush named 21 people and mentioned 50-60 others.

Police shunted all 68 personnel at Chaubeypur police station to the reserve police lines on Tuesday, saying there were doubts over their professional integrity.

Four policemen, including Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari, are already under suspension. Police are also probing into a letter purportedly written in March by Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, complaining about Tiwari's alleged links with Dubey.

Mishra was among the eight policemen killed in the ambush. The then Kanpur SSP Anand Deo, to whom the letter that surfaced on social media was purportedly sent, has been transferred out from the STF where he was a deputy inspector general.