    Kannada TV actress accuses hubby of raping, torturing her for dowry; files complaint

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 10: A Kannada TV actress on Wednesday filed a complaint against her husband for raping and harassing her for dowry at the Basavanagudi Women's police station.

    In the complaint, the victim said that the accused had visited her house during the Covid-19 lockdown before their marriage and raped her. He had consoled her saying that everything would be normal and continued to have sex against her will, the actress said.

    Kannada TV actress accuses hubby of raping, torturing her for dowry; files complaint
    Representational Image

    After getting married, her husband and family members tortured her for dowry. She further claimed that her hubby assaulted her. She is now living separately.

    The actress is said to be a familiar face among the Kannada audience and worked in a reality show, recently.

    Preliminary investigations revealed that the actress had taken the help of organisations to get hitched to the accused.

    Meanwhile, the investigating officers are collecting information about the case and recording statements of the friends of the complainant. With inputs agencies

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 16:44 [IST]
    X