Bengaluru, Oct 29: Karnataka Rajyotsava is the Kannada state festival which is also known as Karnataka Formation Day and is celebrated on 1 November every year.

This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka.

However, the name 'Mysore' was not accepted by some regions and after a prolonged discussion, it was again renamed to 'Karnataka' on November 1, 1973.

The Rajyotsava day is listed as a government holiday in the state of Karnataka and is celebrated by Kannadigas across the world.

Here are some of the wishes and quotes you can share with your closed ones:

Constitution Gave us

Faith, freedom, Peace an Pride.

So Let's Value the Day it was created

And Wish Happy Rajyotsava day with a smile.

Jai "Karnataka Mathe" Kannadambe. "Sirigannadam Gelge", "Sirigannadam Balge" "Jai Bharath Matha."

Freedom in mind, Strength in words, The pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in Our hearts, Let's salute the spirit of Karnataka. Happy Rajyotsava Day!

We The Youth Of India Should Take A Pledge That Till Our Last Breath We Will Fight Terrorism, And Protect Our Mother INDIA With All We Have Happy Rajyotsava Day!

Justice brotherhood and love Is the song in our heart Let's join hands on Rajyotsava Day This land is our inseparable part!

Let us remember the golden heritage of our state and feel proud to be a part of Karnataka. Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava Day!

May the spirit of Karnataka Stay in the core of your heart Let's salute this state with pride It's our own inseparable part 6 Other might have forgotten, But never can I, The spirit of my Karnataka Furls very high Happy Kannada Rajyotsava Day!