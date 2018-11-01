Kannada Rajyotsava 2018: Proud Kannadigas celebrate state formation day today

Bengaluru, Nov 1: The southern state of Karnataka boasts of rich and varied culture and traditions. People from all walks of life came together to celebrate the 60th Karnataka Rajyotsava or Karnataka Foundation Day on November 1.

The Rajyotsava day is known for its vibrancy, as the red and yellow flags of Karnataka are displayed at various places across the whole state, while people dress in their best attire to come together and celebrate.

Meanwhile, Kalyana Karnataka, a social-cultural organisation in the state, has decided to hoist a new Karnataka flag on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day, on Thursday.

Hyderabad-Karnataka is the name given to north Karnataka. The issue over separate statehood for north Karnataka has come up on numerous occasions.

Here's the history behind all these celebrations:

Mysore state was formed on November 1, 1956, merging the Kannada-speaking regions of Bombay and Madras presidencies and the principality of Hyderabad, with the princely Mysore state, based on the recommendations of the States Reorganisation Commission. November 1 each year has since been observed as Karnataka Rajyotsava Day.

In 1973, after prolonged debate, the then chief minister Devraj Urs took a decision to change the name of the state to Karnataka.

And this is how the users of the micro-blogging site, Twitter, celebrated the day:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greeting to the people of #Karnataka on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava and wished for the well being of Kannadigas.

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Karnataka on the special occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Karnataka is home to a rich history and bright people who have distinguished themselves in various fields. I pray for the happiness and wellbeing of the people of the state. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2018

Happy Kannada Rajyotsava.🎉

The day is to celebrate the formation of our State - Karnataka.❤#KannadaRajyotsava #ಕನ್ನಡರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ pic.twitter.com/ud8kbK1h33 — Jyoti.M (@Jyoti_PM) November 1, 2018

Nanna preethiya kannadigara kutumbakke,,,

Kannada Raajyothsavadha Shubhashaya.

Jai Karnataka. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/fdAqeTCeSN — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 31, 2018

My compliments to the people of Karnataka on #KannadaRajyotsava, the State Formation Day today. I wish the people live in peace and prosper in all walks of their lives. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/iyVo7yOA3Y — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) November 1, 2018

Belur Channakeshava Temple on the morning of #KannadaRajyotsava day of 2010... pic.twitter.com/Y0C3HbykmA — Venkatesh Prasanna (@hmvprasanna) November 1, 2018

Let us remember the golden heritage of our state and feel proud to be a part of Karnataka. Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava Day! #ಕನ್ನಡರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ #KannadaRajyotsava pic.twitter.com/NSYLsbo7A7 — Sourabh Mathur (@sourabhmathur) November 1, 2018