Kannada group to hoist a new Karnataka flag in Gulbarga

Gulbarga, Oct 31: A social-cultural organisation 'Kalyana Karnataka' from Hyderbad-Karnataka region is planning to hoist a new Karnataka flag on the day of state formation day.

Vinod Kumar, Member, Kalyana Karnataka, said, "We will hoist a new Karnataka flag tomorrow on Karnataka Rajotsav Day. We are demanding a separate state of North Karnataka comprising of 6 districts as there has been no development in this part of the state."

Hyderabad-Karnataka is the name given to north-east Karnataka, India. It is the Kannada-speaking part of the Hyderabad State, that was ruled by the Nizams of Hyderabad until 1948. After merging with the Indian union, the region was part of Hyderabad State until 1956.

The Hyderabad-Karnataka/Northeast Karnataka region comprises Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Gulbarga of Hyderabad state and, Bellary of Madras that are in the present state of Karnataka. The Northeast-Karnataka region is the second largest arid region in India.

Karnataka Formation Day is celebrated on 1 November of every year. This was the day in 1956 when all the Kannada language-speaking regions of South India were merged to form the state of Karnataka. The Rajyotsava day is listed as a government holiday in the state.