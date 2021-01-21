SC grants Ragini Dwivedi bail, observes drugs found were of small quantity

It is for cops to decide says SC while refusing to pass orders on tractor rally on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 21: Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Sandalwood drugs scandal.

The court said that the drugs found were of small quantity and not for commercial transactions. The actress will now come out after spending 140 days in jail. The court however said that any observations made in this order will not affect the trial.

On September 4 last year the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru which is probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry, arrested Dwivedi along with two more persons, police said.

"Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement. Besides, the actress, two people named Rahul and Viren Khanna were arrested, it said. The CCB had carried out searches at Ragini Dwivedi's residence.