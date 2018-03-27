Kannada actress Jayanthi hospitalised

Yesteryear Kannada actress Jayanthi has been hospitalised after her condition deteriorated on Sunday evening. The actress is reportedly suffering from asthma. The actress has been admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. Her son, Krishna Kumar said that she is responding well to the treatment.

Jayanthi is known for her contributions to southern film industry films from the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. She has appeared in over 500 films, including films in the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi languages.

The Kannada film industry has honoured her with the title "Abhinaya Sharadhe", meaning Goddess Sharada in acting.

She has received two Karnataka State Film Awards for Best Actress, the President's Medal for Best Actress and two Filmfare Awards for Best Actress throughout her career. She has been cited as Kannada cinema's "most bold and beautiful" actress by various media outlets, a title for which she has received substantial publicity.

Jayanthi has acted in over 500 movies across languages such as Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Marathi, having shared the screen with legendary actors such as MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Dr Rajkumar.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day