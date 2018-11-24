Bengaluru, Nov 24: Kannada actor and former union minister Ambareesh passed away at the age of 66 on Saturday. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by his wife Sumalatha and son Abhishek Gowda.

Born and raised in Doddarasinakere Village of Maddur Talluk in Mandya District of Karnataka, he is fondly referred to as Mandayada Gandu. Following his debut in Puttanna Kanagal's National Award winning film Naagarahaavu, his acting career commenced with a brief phase of portraying antagonistic and supporting characters in Kannada films.

After establishing himself as a lead rebellion actor in a number of commercially successful films, he became synonymous with the term "rebel star" and has since continued to hold a matinee idol status in the popular culture of Karnataka. He is widely revered as "Karunada Karna for his numerous charity works.