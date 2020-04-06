  • search
    Bengaluru, Apr 06: Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passed away at a Bengaluru hospital today. He was suffering from a kidney-related ailment.

    Kannada actor Bullet Prakash passes away at 44

    He earned the nickname "Bullet" because he used to ride the motorbike, Royal Enfield Bullet. In 2015, Prakash joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    Prakash appeared in films such as Mast Maja Maadi (2008), Aithalakkadi (2010), Mallikarjuna (2011) and Aryan (2014).

    He was a participant in the second season of the Kannada reality television show Bigg Boss. He also appeared in a Tulu film, Soombe.

    Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 18:31 [IST]
