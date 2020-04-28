  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kanika Kapoor will have to wait for few more days for plasma donation

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 28: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has to wait for sometime to donate plasma, a senior official of King George's Medical University said.

    Kanika Kapoor will have to wait for a few day for plasma donation

    "Blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined and almost all parameters pertaining to plasma donation were found to be appropriate. However, the haemoglobin quantity was found less than the standard. Hence, she has to wait for a few days for plasma donation," KGMU 's Vice-Chancellor, Prof M L B Bhatt, told PTI on Tuesday.

    The Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at KGMU, Dr Tulika Chandra said, "The blood sample of Kanika Kapoor was examined for the purpose of plasma donation, and it was found positive. But she has to wait for sometime."

    Kanika Kapoor, who had recovered from COVID-19, gave her blood sample on Monday for testing at the KGMU.

    The popular singer had tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 20. She had also come under attack for being “negligent” and “not observing” self-quarantine despite returning from the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus plasma

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X