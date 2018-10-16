Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy attacked in Bihar's Begusarai, 6 injured

Patna, Oct 16: Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) ​president Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy has been attacked by unidentified people in Bihar's Begusarai district. At least six people have been injured and window panes of many vehicles were smashed in the clashes.

The attack comes a day after Kanhaiya Kumar and many of his supporters were booked on charges of assaulting a junior doctor and a security guard of AIIMS in Patna and snatching the doctor's cell phone.

The doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, filed an FIR against Kanhaiya with Pulwarisharif police station for misbehaving with doctors and manhandling security guards on Sunday evening when he visited the hospital to see ailing AISF secretary Sushil Kumar.

State's health minister and senior BJP leader Mangal Pandey had warned Kanhaiya of severe consequences if he would try to stop doctors from performing duties saying, "Bihar is not JNU where he will get off after doing anything."

Kanhaiya Kumar is expected to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Begusarai constituency as a CPI candidate.

Begusarai, once considered a Left bastion, is currently represented by senior BJP leader Bhola Singh, who defeated RJD's Tanveer Hassan in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.