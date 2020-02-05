  • search
    Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy attacked again in Bihar; 2 injured

    By PTI
    |

    Supaul (Bihar), Feb 05: The convoy of CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is on a state-wide tour of Bihar campaigning against the CAA, NPR and NRC, was attacked here on Wednesday evening, police said.

    One of the vehicles inKanhaiya Kumar’s cavalcade which was damaged in stone pelting in Bihar’s Supaul town.(ANI)

    The former JNU student leader escaped unhurt in the attack by a stone-pelting mob, though one of the vehicles in his convoy was damaged and its driver injured, Sudhir Kumar Porika, the SP of Special Task Force, who is holding the additional charge of Supaul, told PTI-Bhasha over phone.

    "The convoy has left for its next destination. Investigations are on to identify and nab the culprits," Porika said about the attack, which happens to be the second such incident in less than a week.

    On February 1, his convoy was attacked in Saran district. The 'Jan Gan Man Yatra', which began on January 30, had a rough start when Kumar was told by police in West Champaran district that permission for his first scheduled rally was withdrawn at the eleventh hour.

    Congress MLA Shakil Ahmad Khan, who has been accompanying the CPI leader since the commencement of the tour, blamed "negligence on part of the police and the administration" for the incident. "It is a small town. The spot where the attack took place is less than a kilometer from the collector's residence. Police personnel and officials of the district administration were deployed. Still the miscreants hurled stones, raised slogans and managed to flee taking advantage of the dark," Khan alleged.

    "I have telephoned the Director General of Police seeking intervention from the highest level. Our yatra is to continue for the next few weeks. Already, we are on the move, having left Supaul for Saharsa where Kanhaiya's next rally is scheduled on Thursday. We hope the law and order machinery would rise to the occasion," the MLA added.

    He also claimed that two vehicles - a bus and a rath (open chariot-shaped car) were damaged in the attack - sharing images on WhatsApp, and alleged that "the driver of the rath, Ejaz, has been seriously injured. A woman sitting next to the driving seat has also received bruises".

    CPI state secretary Satya Narayan Singh issued a statement in Patna, strongly condemning the incident and demanding stern action against the culprits and "guilty police officials". The state-wide tour is being conducted under the banner of 'Joint Forum Against NPR/NRC/CAA'. It is scheduled to conclude with a rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna later this month.

    X