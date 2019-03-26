Kanhaiya Kumar likens Giriraj Singh to a school kid

Patna, Mar 26: Taking a jibe at Union Minister Giriraj Singh over his reluctance to contest from Begusarai, former JNU students' union president and CPI candidate from the Bihar seat, Kanhaiya Kumar, wrote in a Facebook post that the minister's behaviour could be compared to a kid's refusal to attend school after failing to complete his homework.

Giriraj Singh earlier expressed dissappointment with the BJP leadership for changing his seat from Nawada, from where he is a sitting MP, to Begusarai in Bihar without consulting him. Singh, after meeting with the senior BJP leaders in Delhi, reportedly refused to contest from the Begusarai seat and demanded to contest only from Nawada, where the NDA has named an LJP representative, Chandan Kumar.

"Watched the news on TV and learnt that the BJP minister known for sending off people to free of cost Pakistan tours is not ready to come to Begusarai for contesting the polls. My nephew also refuses to go to school when he has not done his homework. But, he never thinks of sending the teacher to Pakistan. He doesn't hate anyone, neither does he want someone to be expelled from the school," Kumar's Facebook post read.

Kanhaiya Kumar's reference to Pakistan was aimed at taking a swipe at the Union Minister over an earlier remark. Singh, a staunch Modi supporter, had earlier asked people who oppose the prime minister to "move to Pakistan". The union minister said those who oppose PM Narendra Modi "should move to Pakistan" as they do not deserve to be in India.

CPI's decided to field candidate Kumar from Bihar's Begusarai on Saturday (March 23) after the former JNU students' union president was left out of the opposition's Grand Alliance or Mahagatbandhan on Friday. The party also slammed the seat sharing formula of Mahagatbandhan, claiming the decision was not in sync with the ground realities in the state.

The 'Mahagathbandhan' on Friday announced its seat-sharing formula for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, half of which will be fought by the RJD and nine by the Congress.

