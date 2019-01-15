Kanhaiya Kumar led a procession and supported seditious slogans at JNU

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Delhi Police in its chargesheet against former student union leaders Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid has stated that the footage was genuine.

There was a question mark raised over the footage that showed students at the JNU raising anti India slogans while condemning the hanging of Parliament attack convict, Afzal Guru.

We have video clips to prove the offence which has been corroborated by the statements of the witnesses and that Kumar was leading a procession and allegedly supported seditious slogans raised on the JNU campus in February 2016, the police also said.

Also Read | Kanhaiya Kumar incited mob to chant anti-India slogans says 1,200 page chargesheet

All the footage was genuine and the presence of students belonging to Kashmir was also established through mobile clips and videos. The Kashmiri students had masks on during the procession, but did not cover their faces while returning the police also said. Further there was no permission granted to organise the event and every member was part of the unlawful assembly the police further said.

The police said that it had evidence to proceed against the accused, which also included seven students from Jammu and Kashmir. The police has accused them of organising the event against the hanging of Afzal Guru, who was hanged in connection with the Parliament attack. The police alleged that Kumar had incited and was part of the mob that shouted anti India slogans.

The police said there is no direct evidence against 36 other accused, including Communist Party of India leader D Raja's daughter Aprajita, but they can be summoned for questioning.

The chargesheet has been filed under IPC section 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147(rioting), & 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Also Read | Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy attacked in Bihar's Begusarai, 6 injured

The others charged in the 1,200 page chargesheet are Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat and Basharat.

The police said there is no direct evidence against 36 other accused, including Communist Party of India leader D Raja's daughter Aprajita, but they can be summoned for questioning.