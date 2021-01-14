Kangana to star in sequel of Manikarnika, based on a Kashmiri woman

Kangana Ranaut in legal trouble from Sikh body for her tweet as Punjabi singers rally behind Dosanjh

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Jan 14: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is set to return with the sequel of the Manikarnika franchise.

The film, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, will revolve around the life of Didda, Kashmir's first woman ruler, sometimes described as the "Cleopatra of Kashmir".

Didda ruled Kashmir directly and indirectly for around five decades in the 10th and 11th centuries.

According to sources, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda will be mounted on an international scale.

The movie will be jointly produced by Kangana and Kamal Jain, who bankrolled the movie Manikarnika:

The Queen Of Jhansi (2019).

The film is expected to go on floors in January 2022.