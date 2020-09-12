Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra Governor tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 12: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is expected to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday. The meeting is scheduled at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai at 4.30 pm.

Ranaut is locked in a public spat with the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in the state, after her statement comparing Mumbai to "Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir" irked the party.

However, the agenda of her meeting with the Maharashtra Governor is still unknown.

On Saturday, the actor posted an illustration on Twitter showing Shivaji Maharaj handing her a sword and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray depicted in the background as 'Ravana'.