YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kangana Ranaut to meet Maharashtra Governor tomorrow

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 12: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is expected to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Sunday. The meeting is scheduled at the Raj Bhawan in Mumbai at 4.30 pm.

    Kangana Ranaut
    Kangana Ranaut

    Ranaut is locked in a public spat with the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in the state, after her statement comparing Mumbai to "Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir" irked the party.

    However, the agenda of her meeting with the Maharashtra Governor is still unknown.

    On Saturday, the actor posted an illustration on Twitter showing Shivaji Maharaj handing her a sword and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray depicted in the background as 'Ravana'.

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Read more about:

    kangana ranaut

    Story first published: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 20:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X