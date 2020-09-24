Kangana Ranaut slams Uddhav Thackeray, says Pulwama attack did not claim as many lives in Bhiwandi

Mumbai, Sep 24: With the number of deaths in the Bhiwandi building collapse rose to 41 on Thursday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the "carelessness".

Ranaut added that Pakistan-sponsored Pulwama terror attack did not claim as many lives as were lost in the collapse of a three-storeyed building in the Thane district.

She further went on to say that the tragedy could have been averted if attention was given to the building rather than illegally demolishing her home in Mumbai.

"God knows, what will happen to Mumbai," Ranaut posted a tweet while sharing an on the building collapse.

Ranaut's tweet came a day ahead of the Bombay High Court hearing on her petition against the demolition carried out at her office in Mumbai's Bandra area on September 9 by the BMC.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had permitted Kangana Ranaut to include senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's H-West Ward's designated officer Bhagyavant Late as parties to her petition.

In her plea, the actress has sought the High Court's directions to declare the demolition carried out by the BMC in her Bandra office as illegal and demanded Rs two crore as compensation for the damages from the civic body.