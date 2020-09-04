'Mumbai-PoK' remark: Kangana Ranaut has no right to stay in Mumbai, says Maharashtra Minister

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Sep 04: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has no right to stay in Mumbai if she feels unsafe, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday after the movie star triggered controversy for comparing the city to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"We have seen how the Mumbai Police sacrificed their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. It's not right for an actor to say such things about our police, we condemn it. Mumbai and Maharashtra is secured by the police. If anyone feels unsafe about living in Mumbai or Maharashtra, they have not right to live here," Deshmukh said.

The minister was referring to Ranaut's remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and said she was scared of the city police.

"Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?" Kangana tweeted from her verified account.

Ranaut's comments have been criticized by the ruling Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.