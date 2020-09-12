Kangana flight chaos: DGCA slams Indigo; warns of 2-week route suspension if airlines violate

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 12: Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked IndiGo on Friday to take "appropriate action" after the regulator found alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in the airline's Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger.

According to a video of the incident that took place inside Wednesday's flight, reporters and cameramen were jostling and bunching up to get a comment from Ranaut, who was sitting in one of the front rows of the plane.

The DGCA order on Saturday said, "It has been decided that from now on, incase any violation (photography) occurs on any scheduled passenger aircraft - the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day (of the incident)."