Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati to be laid to rest at noon, PM Modi may attend

Last rites ceremony of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi- described as Brindavana Pravesha Karyakramam- has begun at Kanchi Mutt in Kanchipuram on Thursday. Over a lakh, devotees paid their last respect to the seer throughout the night.

Sundareshan, Manager of Kanchi Sankara Mutt, said, "More than 1 lakh people have taken his darshan since yesterday. At 8 am, we will start the rituals. An obituary will be done at this place only, so the public can see. He will be decorated & his body will be taken to the place he has to be kept.'

Tamil Nadu: Last rites ceremony of Kanchi Sankara Mutt head #JayendraSaraswathi begins in Kanchipuram. He had passed away yesterday. His successor Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal (on right) present. pic.twitter.com/1vngSFBJdV — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit paid tribute to Kanchi Sankara Mutt head.

According to Zee News, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various Union Ministers, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and various state ministers, among others are expected to attend the final rites.

Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi passed away at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram on Wednesday. He was 82-year-old. The seer passed away due to cardiac arrest. He had not been in the best of health for some time. He was admitted to a hospital near Kamakshi Amman temple due to breathing problems.

He is 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. Shankaracharya was born on 18 July 1935 as Subramanyam Mahadeva. He was named by Chadrasekharendra Saraswati Swamigal as his successor on March 22, 1954.

After the demise of the then Peethathipathi, Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Swamigal, Jayendra Saraswati assumed charge as the Peetathipathi of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham on March 22, 1994.

The junior pontiff Vijayendra Saraswathi will succeed Jayendra Saraswathi. Devotees were allowed to pay last respects till Thursday morning.

Devotees at Kanchipuram mutt Devotees pay last respect to Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt, in Kanchipuram on Wednesday. Milk and honey were the ingredients used in the abishekam. The 'abishekam', held in the main hall of the mutt, was followed by recital of Vedic hymns by priests in the presence of Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi, the junior pontiff of the Mutt and some close family members. PTI Photo People wait in long queue People wait in long queue to pay their last respects to Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya, 82, the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt, who died on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram. PTI Photo A Mutt official said the body of Jayendra Saraswathi will be carried later to the adjacent 'Brindavan Annexe,' where the mortal remains of his predecessor Sri Chandrasekerendra Saraswathi were interred in 1993. Auditor S Gurumurthy pay his last respects Auditor S Gurumurthy pay his last respects to Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt, in Kanchipuram on Wednesday. The rituals for lowering his body in the 7 x 7 ft burial pit in the Brindhavanam Annexe is expected to be completed by around 11 am. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit participated in the burial ceremony by offering flowers. PTI Photo Tamil Nadu Governor pays last respects Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit pays tribute to Kanchi Sankara Mutt head Jayendra Saraswathi who passed away on Wednesday.

