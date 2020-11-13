Regret error on tweet on CJI says Prashant Bhushan

Preserving life more important: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with high court's cracker ban

Arnab Goswami bail hearing: Our democracy is resilient says SC

Kamra responds after AG grants consent for contempt action over tweets on SC

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Nov 13: Comedian Kunal Kamra issued a statement after Attorney General K K Venugopal granted consent to initiate contempt proceedings against him for his alleged derogatory tweets against Supreme Court.

The stand up comedian wrote, "I don't intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them."

Kamra also suggested that instead of hearing his contempt petition, the Supreme Court can hear other issues like demonetisation plea.

Earlier, the attorney general in his consent letter said that Kamra's tweets were "highly objectionable" and it "constitutes criminal contempt of court".

A Mumbai-based advocate had on Wednesday sought Venugopal's permission to initiate contempt proceedings against the comedian for his tweets criticising the Supreme Court for ordering the release of Republic TV's Arnab Goswami on interim bail.

Rizwan Siddiquee claimed that Kamra's comments were contemptuous for their allegedly "salacious and unruly" nature.

On Thursday, two other lawyers based in Pune, and a law student also sought Venugopal's consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Kamra.

Check here Kamra's tweets:

1. The Supreme Court of this country is the most Supreme joke of this country...

2 .The pace at which the Supreme Court operates in matters of "National Interests" it's time we replace Mahatma Gandhi's photo with Harish Salve's photo...

Congress defends Rahul Gandhi after Obama's comment in memoir | Oneindia News

3. DY Chandrachud is a flight attendant serving champagne to first class passengers after they're fast tracked through, while commoners don't know if they'll ever be boarded or seated, let alone served.

4. All lawyers with a spine must stop the use of the prefix "Hon'ble" while referring to the Supreme Court or its judges. Honour has left the building long back...