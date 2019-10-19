  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Three arrested by Gujarat ATS confess to crime

    By Shreya
    |

    Lucknow, Oct 19: Three individuals arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terror Squad have reportedly confessed to having killed Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari for his remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

    Kamlesh Tiwari
    Kamlesh Tiwari

    The three arrested men have been identified as Maulana Sheikh Salim, 24, a worker at a saree shop, Faizan, a 21-year-old shoe shop worker, and tailor Rashid Ahmad alias Rashad Pathan, 23.

    Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police(DGP), OP Singh confirmed the murder of the Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari to be a radical killing and held the Hindu Samaj Party leader's objectionable 2015 comments on Prophet Muhammad as the reason behind the killing.

    "Prima facie this was a radical killing, these people were radicalized by the speech that he [Kamlesh Tiwari] gave in 2015, but much more can come out when we catch hold of the remaining criminals," he said.

    "In the initial interrogation no criminal background of the three people, who have been detained, has been established yet. If needed, we will take them into remand, bring them to UP and question them," he added.

    Kiran, wife of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari has threatened to self immolate herself demanding justice for her husband.

    Meanwhile, a lesser-known outfit called the Al-Hind Brigade claimed responsibility on Friday night for the murder of Hindu Samaj Party president Kamlesh Tiwari here, though the authenticity of the claim could not immediately be verified.

    "We at Al-Hind Brigade claim the responsibility for killing Kamlesh Tiwari, who tried to defame Islam and Muslims. More to come," the outfit said in a WhatsApp message that was widely circulated.

    Hindu outfit wants action against lawyer for Muslim parties for tearing up Ayodhya map in SC

    The message, which also carried a photograph Tiwari, said, "Kamlesh Tiwari was a nuisance and whosoever points fingers towards Islam and Muslims, will meet the same end. Al-Hind Brigade takes responsibility. Get ready to see more. The war has begun."

    Whether the outfit had links with any global terror organisation was not immediately known.

    Police, meanwhile, said they were looking at all angles.

    "All angles are being looked into and explored. It would be too early to come to any conclusion," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P V Ramasastry told PTI.

    The Hindu Samaj Party chief was found murdered at his home in the congested Naka Hindola area of the city.

    More HINDU News

    Read more about:

    hindu

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue