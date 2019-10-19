Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Three arrested by Gujarat ATS confess to crime

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Lucknow, Oct 19: Three individuals arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terror Squad have reportedly confessed to having killed Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari for his remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

The three arrested men have been identified as Maulana Sheikh Salim, 24, a worker at a saree shop, Faizan, a 21-year-old shoe shop worker, and tailor Rashid Ahmad alias Rashad Pathan, 23.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police(DGP), OP Singh confirmed the murder of the Hindu leader Kamlesh Tiwari to be a radical killing and held the Hindu Samaj Party leader's objectionable 2015 comments on Prophet Muhammad as the reason behind the killing.

"Prima facie this was a radical killing, these people were radicalized by the speech that he [Kamlesh Tiwari] gave in 2015, but much more can come out when we catch hold of the remaining criminals," he said.

"In the initial interrogation no criminal background of the three people, who have been detained, has been established yet. If needed, we will take them into remand, bring them to UP and question them," he added.

Kiran, wife of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari has threatened to self immolate herself demanding justice for her husband.

Meanwhile, a lesser-known outfit called the Al-Hind Brigade claimed responsibility on Friday night for the murder of Hindu Samaj Party president Kamlesh Tiwari here, though the authenticity of the claim could not immediately be verified.

"We at Al-Hind Brigade claim the responsibility for killing Kamlesh Tiwari, who tried to defame Islam and Muslims. More to come," the outfit said in a WhatsApp message that was widely circulated.

Hindu outfit wants action against lawyer for Muslim parties for tearing up Ayodhya map in SC

The message, which also carried a photograph Tiwari, said, "Kamlesh Tiwari was a nuisance and whosoever points fingers towards Islam and Muslims, will meet the same end. Al-Hind Brigade takes responsibility. Get ready to see more. The war has begun."

Whether the outfit had links with any global terror organisation was not immediately known.

Police, meanwhile, said they were looking at all angles.

"All angles are being looked into and explored. It would be too early to come to any conclusion," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) P V Ramasastry told PTI.

The Hindu Samaj Party chief was found murdered at his home in the congested Naka Hindola area of the city.