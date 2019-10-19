Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder may have been planned in Dubai

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: As the spate of arrests in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case continues, it has been found that the murder was planned in Dubai.

It has also been found by the police that the pistol used in the murder was purchased in Surat, Gujarat. The Dubai links are being established, police sources say.

Both the Uttar Pradesh police and the Gujarat ATS are in touch with each other. Both the UP police and ATS have carried out a spate of arrests linked to the murder of Tiwari.

The police say that the murder of Tiwari was a fall out of communal hate. UP's director general of police, O P Singh said that they had arrested three men in connection with the murder of Tiwari, the founder of Hindu Samaj Party.

[Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Three arrested by Gujarat ATS confess to crime]

The killers were traced through the bills of the sweets purchased from a shop in Surat. A total of five persons were involved in the murder, the police said.

Singh said that the three arrested have been identified as Maulana Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Ahmed. Salim had radicalised the other men by showing a hate speech made by Tiwari in 2015.

Singh said that they had purchased the sweets from a shop in Surat and the same box was used to carry the weapons. Further, the police have learnt that two of the executors lived in Gujarat, but had links to Uttar Pradesh.