    Kamasutra 3D' actress Saira Khan passes away due to heart attack

    Mumbai, Apr 21: Kamasutra 3D actor Saira Khan passed away on Friday morning. The reason behind her death is believed to be cardiac arrest.

    The actor rose to fame after replacing Sherlyn Chopra in the film which was directed by Rupesh Paul.

    Kamasutra 3D actress Saira Khan passes away due to heart attack
    Image Courtesy: @IamSairaKhan

    The director released a statement after Saira's death saying that the actor deserved to be recognised for her performance in his film and it didn't feel right to him when no reports emerged about the death of Saira.

    In a statement, Rupesh said that Saira belonged to a conservative Muslim family and she had to struggle a lot to work on Kamasutra 3D. The filmmaker added that it took them months to finally get Sara on board while she was busy convincing her family for her debut film. Rupesh was quoted saying, "It took us months to finally get her on board but the wait was worth it as nobody else could've done justice to the movie unlike her."

    He added that Sara should have been better known after the kind of performance she gave in Kamasutra 3D. Rupesh said, "She deserved to be recognised for her performance and to remain unknown even after the brilliance she had is even more hurtful. It's a mourning time for us and I hope she Rests in Peace."

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 16:07 [IST]
