Kamal Pant replaces Bhaskar Rao as new Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Bengaluru, July 31: Senior IPS officer Kamal Pant was appointed as new Bengaluru Police Commissioner. A 1990 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer - took over charge from his batchmate Bhaskar Rao.

Rao was appointed as Bengaluru's top cop on August 2, 2019.

According to a government order, Rao will handle internal security as ADGP, a post which was lying vacant due to the promotion of P S Sandhu.

Along with the two officials, ADGP B Dayananda who was in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department and Economic Offences, has been made the new intelligence chief.