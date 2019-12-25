Kamal Nath vows not to implement 'anti-constitutional' citizenship act in MP

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Dec 25: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath led a rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens on Wednesday.

More than 50,000 workers, along with Cabinet Ministers, marched the 1.5-k.m. stretch from the Rangmahal square to the Minto Hall (Old Vidhan Sabha complex).

The chief minister said the new law was against the society, Constitution and religion and announced it would not be implemented in the state as long as Congress remained in power.

NPR is about population not a citizenship register

"Any law that is anti-people, anti-constitution, anti-society, anti-religion will not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh till Congress is in power," said Nath after leading a march against the CAA in Bhopal.

"Do Modi ji and Amit Shah ji think we are illiterate? We understand their niyat (intention). The question is not what is written but what is unwritten. The question is not how it will be used but how it will be misused," said Nath.

Nath said the Congress also wanted to implement the National Population Register (NPR), without linking it to NRC.

The Union Cabinet Tuesday decided that the NPR will be updated along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 in all the states/union territories, except Assam.