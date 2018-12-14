Home News India Kamal Nath to take oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Dec 17

Kamal Nath to take oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Dec 17

New Delhi, Dec 14: Kamal Nath will take oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on December 17 at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

Nath, the senior-most member in the 16th Lok Sabha (it's his ninth term), was chosen as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, something that seemed very much likely when he was named the head of state Congress unit in April.

Nath is a veteran politician and perhaps the most prominent Gandhi family loyalist today. When he was named the Congress chief in Madhya Pradesh, many in the party recalled that former prime minister Indira Gandhi described him as her "third son" who helped her take on the Morarji Desai-led regime in 1979.

Born in kanpur in 1946 in a business family, Nath went to the famous Doon School which later brought him proximity to the Gandhi family. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980.

In 2008, Nath was honoured with the title "Business Reformer of the year" by The Economic Times. Nath also serves as president of the board of governors for The Institute of Management Technology (IMT). Ghaziabad.