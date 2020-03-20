Kamal Nath resigns: What happens in Madhya Pradesh next

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: Kamal Nath today resigned as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. After tendering his resignation, he said that he will continue to work for the state irrespective of any post.

The Congress could not muster up the numbers after 22 rebels decided to quit the party. The Speaker had accepted the resignations of 6 and on Thursday following the order of the Supreme Court gave in and accepted the remaining resignations.

On Thursday, a Bench of the Supreme Court had directed that the floor test be held by 5 pm on Friday. It said that the fate of the government shall be decided by a show of hands.

With Kamal Nath resigning, there would be no floor test and the House has been adjourned sine die.

The next step would be for the BJP to stake a claim to form the government. With 104 MLAs, the party is now the single largest party. With the House strength now dropping to 206, the BJP has the required numbers to form the government. Even if the rebels do not support the BJP, it is. still perched comfortably at the moment.

The BJP has not indicated as yet, when it would approach the Governor and stake a claim.

The party is holding a series of meetings following which a final call would be taken.

Meanwhile, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress said that the people of Madhya Pradesh have won today. I have always believed that politics should be to serve the people. However the Congress decided to deviate from its path. Truth has won today, he also said.