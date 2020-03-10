Kamal Nath-led MP Cong govt hopefull to prove their numbers in 'Floor Test'

Bhopal, Mar 10: After witnessig the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh and viewing a mass exodus of lawmakers on Tuesday as well as losing senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is likely to join the BJP soon, MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath continued showing a brave face and said that his government still has the required numbers to prove its majority in the Assembly.

On Tuesday, the Congress leader PC Sharma also expressed confidence on state government and claimed that situation is stable.

Speaking on if they have the numbers, Congress leader PC Sharma said,''Certainly a new thing will come up. You will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke.''

According to reports the Public Works Department (PWD) minister Sajjan Singh Verma, a Nath confidant, and two other ministers will leave for Bengaluru to persuade some of the MLAs camped there to return.

Reports also suugested that the party planned to bring them back to the state with lucrative offers.

As of now, 22 Congress MLAs have resigned from the Assembly.

The party has 114 MLAs in the Assembly, and its effective strength currently is 228.

PC Sharma also added that barring six ministers from the Scindia camp, they are in touch with the 13 MLAs who were taken away.

Sharma further added that the resignations submitted on behalf of these MLAs are fake.

Meanwhile, the number of Congress MLAs who have resigned from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly rose to 22 on Tuesday afternoon with the resignation of one more legislator.

Sharma said the Congress would issue a whip to these MLAs, adding their resignations are not valid until they present themselves before the Speaker in person.

Reportedly, the Congress is hopeful of luring back some of the rebel MLAs even as Scindia deferred his plans to join the BJP on Tuesday and is expected to do so in Bhopal on March 12.